Opera Fundraiser is May 19 at Stambaugh

WYSU is a sponsor for the Spring Opera Cabaret, a fundraising event for our loyal underwriter Opera Western Reserve. The Cabaret will take place in the Tyler Grand Ballroom, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, on May 19, at 7 pm. The stars of OWR productions past and present will entertain guests, performing arias as well as more mainstream numbers. Hors d'oeuvres and dessert are on the menue, and a cash bar will be open.

Proceeds from the Opera Cabaret benefit OWR and its many efforts, including free performances to local school districts to assist in continuing music education, and the annual opera performance in November. This year OWR will perform Lucia di Lammermoor on Friday, November 10, at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets for the Spring Opera Cabaret are $60 and more information can be found at operawesternreserve.org.