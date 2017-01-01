MAD ABOUT THE ARTS IS FEBRUARY 17!

Join us on Friday, February 17 for our signature fundraiser! WYSU and the McDonough Museum of Art at Youngstown State University are proud to be part of a community that realizes the significant and positive impact of the arts on education, entertainment, the economy and overall quality of life. We are, in fact, “mad about the arts” and hope you are, too!

Mad About the Arts opens at 7:00 pm at the McDonough Museum, with the sounds of YSU’s elite Jazz Ensemble. Excellent wines, beverages, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be provided by vendors who have prepared menus just for Mad About the Arts! The McDonough galleries will feature two exciting exhibitions: Photographs from Mexico by Alex Webb and Selections from the Collection of the Ross Art Museum of Ohio Wesleyan University. From 8 to 10 p.m. the dance floor will be open all night -- with dance music by The Sensations!

Here is a list of our Mad Vendors this year -- all have generously donated food, wine and services, to make this event a success!

A&C Beverage (wine)

Aladdin's

Giannios Candy

Inspired Catering by Kravitz

Jimmy's Italian Food

L'uva Bella Winery

Markko Vineyard

MVR

One Hot Cookie

Pressed (Coffee and sweets! New this year!)

Rulli Bros. Market

Thirty Dog Brewery

Also, thanks to Edward's Florist, Prodigal Media, Dom's Ice House, WKBN/WYTV, I HEART Radio, Jeff Green and The Sensations, and YSU Jazz Ensemle.

Tickets are on sale now at www.wysu.org. They start at $80 each, and will be mailed to you in early February. A discounted price of $65 applies to WYSU members, McDonough Members, YSU students, faculty and staff, and alumni of YSU College of Fine and Performing Arts, now CAC.