It is a Night in Vienna for Canton Symphony

The Canton Symphony Orchestra is presenting a "Night in Vienna" on Saturday, January 28, at 8:00 pm at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall in Canton. The concert celebrates Europe’s City of Music from waltzes to polkas. The program includes Suppé’s Pique Dame overture and Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, followed by Thunder and Lightning, Jockey Polka, Pleasure Train Polka and Emperor Waltzes by Johann Strauss and his sons.

Formed in 1937, the CSO is one of the most highly respected small-budget symphony orchestras in the United States. Conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann is currently his 34th year as Music Director. The CSO and CSO Association continues to carry on its mission: to perform and present live orchestral music at the highest possible artistic level. The orchestra performs both standard and contemporary repertoire, and will annually begin the classical series with a work by an American composer.

For tickets to "Night in Vienna" and all CSO performances click here!