Holiday Programming on 88.5 WYSU

Your holiday season is made brighter by WYSU's special programming. Listen on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for an extended schedule of favorites, old and new. Read on!
Monday - Friday Schedule
- 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Classical Music with Barbara Krauss and Gary Sexton - Classical music for the holidays by Bach, Vivaldi, Benjamin Britten, and many others.
- 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Performance Today - Holiday classical concerts from around the world.
Saturday, December 24
- 10:00 a.m.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (2 hrs.) - Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live service of spoken word and music broadcast from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England.
- 8:00 p.m.
Jazz Special (3 hrs.) - “An Evening of Holiday Jazz Favorites” with David Basse
Sunday, December 25
- 10:00 a.m.
Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir - The sounds of the choir with arrangements of familiar carols, as well as some surprises with lesser-known melodies.
- 11:00 a.m.
Carols & Cheer - A program of favorite carols for the holiday season, including the best of the Christmas season as performed by leading artists and ensembles of today.
- Noon
A Chanticleer Christmas - A program of holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by the superb 12-person ensemble known as “an orchestra of voices.”
- 1:00 p.m.
St. Olaf Christmas Festival - A service in song and word at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, that has become one of the most cherished holiday celebrations.
- 3:00 p.m.
Song Travels: Home for the Holidays - Join Michael Feinstein for an hour of yuletide cheer and music. This edition journeys from Hollywood’s vintage Silver Screen to New York City’s iconic Birdland Club.
- 4:00 p.m.
Hollywood Holiday - A musical retrospective of some of Hollywood’s most cherished Christmas themes.
- 5:00 p.m.
NPR’s All Things Considered
- 6:00 p.m.
Thistle & Shamrock: A Festive Celtic Celebration - Join Fiona Ritchie and celebrate the season by unwrapping festive gifts of song, dance and carols from traditions old and new.
- 7:00 p.m.
WYSU’s Folk Festival with Charles Darling - Christmas with the Folks, with music by Magpie, Emmy Lou Harris, Dan Fogelberg, Joan Baez, and many more.
- 9:00 p.m.
Sunday Baroque - Join Suzanne Bona for an evening of Baroque holiday music.