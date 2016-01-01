Final Broadcast for World of Opera

Sunday, December 10 marked the final episode of the series World of Opera, as it will no longer be produced and distributed by WDAV Classical Public Radio and South Carolina Public Radio. The European Broadcasting Union, which has generously provided the recorded live opera performances that are the mainstay of the series is no longer able to provide these performances. Without them, the series must be discontinued.

WDAV and SCPR say that it has been a privilege to serve stations with this unique program, and to maintain the tradition begun by NPR several decades ago. As they say good-bye to Lisa Simeone, who has hosted the series since 2002, and to Bruce Scott, who recently celebrated his 30th anniversary as producer of the series, they are of course very grateful to all the stations that have carried the program faithfully in recent years through various transitions.

The final episode of World of Opera on December 10 featured a production from the Spoleto Festival USA of John Adams’ El Niño. WYSU is currently exploring other options for the Sunday 8:30 p.m. to midnight time slot, and will keep listeners updated as to programming options.