Concert and VIP Event to Benefit Canton Symphony

For one very special night, pianist Jim Brickman will return to Canton for a benefit performance with the Canton Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature many of Brickman's famous works including Hero's Dream, The Gift, Night Rain, Barcelona, and many more! It begins at 7:30 on Saturday, May 13 at Umstaddt Performng Arts Hall. A reception follows the concert with hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and a meet & greet with Mr. Brickman.

Proceeds will support the Canton Symphony Orchestra Endowment - ensuring the future of Stark County's flagship arts organization. In addition, CSO musicians are donating their services for the rehearsal and performance. You can find more information about tickets and directions to the concert here.

WYSU congratulates the Canton Symphony Orchestra on a great season!