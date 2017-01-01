City Club Plans for March 6 Event on Education

WYSU is proudly helping to sponsor the third City Club of the Mahoning Valley dinner and discussion on Monday, March 6, at Stambaugh Auditorium. The event begins with dinner at 5:30pm and will be followed by a panel discussion on The Future of Public Education in Ohio's Cities at 6pm. Panelists include Christine Fowler-Mack, Chief of New & Innovative Schools and Programs, Cleveland Metropolitan School District; Krish Mohip, CEO, Youngstown City School District; and Joe Schiavoni, Ohio Senate Minority Leader. Tickets and corporate/organization sponsored tables are available at stambaughauditorium.com or by calling 330-259-0555.

WYSU will be recording and broadcasting an edited version of the program, as well as hosting edited and unedited versions online at http://wysu.org/cityclub.