CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION AT THE DEYOR

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with the Nai Ni Chen Dance Company at the DeYor on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Nai-Ni Chen combines the elegance of traditional Asian art and the beauty of American modern dance with thrilling choreography, exotic music, and dazzling acrobats. This magnificent production of vibrant color and motion marks the beginning of the year and brings the audience close to one of the world’s most celebrated festivals, the Spring Festival in China. The only avian in the Chinese Zodiac, the Rooster is closely associated with the Phoenix, which represents beauty and wisdom.

The production delights with dancing lions and dragons, the elegant sound of Chinese pipa and erhu and the dazzling gold and red costumes and props.

Tickets start at just $30. Tickets are available at the DeYor box office or by clicking here. All tickets are reserved seating.