Cell Phone is Sell Out on Opening Night!

Congratulations to WYSU underwriter, Youngstown State University Theater, for their successful production of "Dead Man's Cell Phone" -- so successful, in fact, that tonight's show on Friday, Sept. 29, is SOLD OUT! Lucky for fans the play runs through October 8, in Bliss Hall’s Spotlight Theater, with several showtimes available.

The play by Sarah Ruhl explores the paradox of modern technology's ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age.

For tickets or season packages to all YSU Theater producitons call 330-941-3105 or ysu.tix.com.